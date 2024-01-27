Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASG opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

