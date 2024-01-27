Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 42,595 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

