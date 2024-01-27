Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First American Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $60.59 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

