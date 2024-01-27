Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.