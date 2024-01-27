Raymond James Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

