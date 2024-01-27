Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $90.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.89.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 361.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.