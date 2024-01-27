Raymond James Raises Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

