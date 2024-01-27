Raymond James Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $137.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.