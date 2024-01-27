Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.94. Reading International shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 18,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

