Redburn Atlantic Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average is $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.