Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.