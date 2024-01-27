Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.