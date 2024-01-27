Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.92.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.80. CAE has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

