Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

CNI stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

