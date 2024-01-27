Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

AMZN stock opened at $159.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

