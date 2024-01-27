ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.