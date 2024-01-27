ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $171.78, but opened at $189.56. ResMed shares last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 444,481 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.