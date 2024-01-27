Reviewing Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 3.13% 10.27% 4.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners $1.56 billion 1.46 $49.00 million $0.93 46.67

This table compares Shimmick and Construction Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shimmick and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Construction Partners 0 1 1 1 3.00

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.75%. Construction Partners has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Shimmick on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

