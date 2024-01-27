Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.77

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.88. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 204 shares.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.