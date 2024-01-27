Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £12,101.94 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.90. The firm has a market cap of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

Get Our Latest Report on RR

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.