Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £12,101.94 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.90. The firm has a market cap of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
