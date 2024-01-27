Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $123.46 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

