RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. RPC had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RPC Trading Up 1.2 %

RES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 3,076,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. RPC has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RPC by 2,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RPC by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.