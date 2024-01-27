RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,015 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.94) to GBX 840 ($10.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 767.40 ($9.75) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 785.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 749.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,400.00%.

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($184,974.59). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

