Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rumble were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rumble by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

