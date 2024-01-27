Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.98

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.98 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.40). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.40), with a volume of 2,275,489 shares traded.

Schroders Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.98. The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,574.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 60 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($323.25). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182 shares of company stock valued at $74,715. Insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

