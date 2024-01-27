Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.14). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.51), with a volume of 311,551 shares trading hands.
Schroders Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,165.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.