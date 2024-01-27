Scotiabank Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on H. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.19. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8821256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

