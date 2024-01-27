Scotiabank Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.60.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emera

Emera Trading Down 0.2 %

EMA opened at C$48.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.75. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company has a market cap of C$13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2985972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.