Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

