Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $8.17. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 287,695 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

