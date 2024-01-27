Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

