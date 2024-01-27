Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
