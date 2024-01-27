Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

