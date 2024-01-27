Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,827 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Sharecare worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sharecare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sharecare by 34.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sharecare by 44.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.07 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 25.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

