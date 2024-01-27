Sheara J. Fredman Sells 4,300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $377.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.
Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.