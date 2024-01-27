Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.86

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $19.30. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 178,701 shares changing hands.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 3.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
