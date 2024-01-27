Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Rises By 742.9%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.84.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

