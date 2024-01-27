Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Rises By 742.9%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.84.
About Adtran Networks
