Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Expands By 400.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

