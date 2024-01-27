Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Expands By 400.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
