Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Grows By 13,600.0%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2022 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

