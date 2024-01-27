Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Expands By 1,110.0%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 1,110.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KKOYY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

