Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Decreases By 15.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waterdrop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Waterdrop by 22.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Trading Down 1.0 %

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

