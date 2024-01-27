Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 200.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

