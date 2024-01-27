Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 200.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Wealth Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.