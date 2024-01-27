Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Grows By 78.1%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $40.77 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.