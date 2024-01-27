Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Increases By 2,680.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,680.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

