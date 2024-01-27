Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 51.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,318.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WOLTF opened at $146.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $147.43.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

