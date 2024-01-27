Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rises By 1,937.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 1,937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $150.14 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.
About Wolters Kluwer
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.