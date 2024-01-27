Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rises By 1,937.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 1,937.9% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $150.14 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.