Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Decreases By 80.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Worley Price Performance

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Worley has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

