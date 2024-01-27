Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.5 %
SBSW stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
