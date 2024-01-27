Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 10,060.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
