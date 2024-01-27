Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 10,060.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

