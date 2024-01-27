SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. 244,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,226,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Specifically, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $304,566. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

SMART Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.