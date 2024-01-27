Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.59 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

