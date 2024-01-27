Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 4.1%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 47,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Smart Share Global Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.25.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Share Global
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
